QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said that Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has assured to provide all possible support for the restoration of scholarships for the students of Balochistan in Punjab varsities besides solution of other educational issues faced by the students of Balochistan studying in Punjab.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of students led by Provincial Minister Noor Mohammad Domar at Governor House Quetta on Friday.

Governor Yasinzai informed the delegation that Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has been apprised of the difficulties faced by the Balochistan students studying in educational institutions of Punjab during his recent visit to Balochistan.

"Governor Punjab has assured solution of all educational issues including restoration of the scholarships for the Balochistan students," he noted.

Mr Yasinzai said that today's students are the architects of our bright future as well as our present partners.

Therefore, it is our responsibility to provide them with all the necessary facilities and to take all possible steps to secure their future.

He pinned hope that students learning in country's renowned educational institutes would play an important role in the development of the country and the province after graduation.

While lauding the educational thirst of the students across the province, Governor said that keen interest of our youth in education is the guarantee of our bright future.

Earlier, The delegation demanded the Governor of Balochistan to restore seats reserved for the students of Balochistan in the educational institutions of Punjab and to give free admission to Balochistan students on open merit.

Governor Balochistan assured the delegation of government's all out support in this connection.