Punjab Auqaf Minister Calls On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:42 PM

Provincial Minister of Punjab for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed ul Hassan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister of Punjab for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed ul Hassan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office.

During the meeting, the provincial minister briefed the prime minister about the measures being taken to improve the administration of the properties controlled by the Auqaf Department and their utilization for public welfare, a PM Office statement said.

More Stories From Pakistan

