Punjab Auqaf Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Seeks Mechanism To Increase Rent Of Auqaf Property
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 07:46 PM
Punjab Auqaf Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain has said that a mechanism should be made to increase the rent of Auqaf property
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Punjab Auqaf Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain has said that a mechanism should be made to increase the rent of Auqaf property.
He said this while presiding over a meeting which reviewed digitalization affairs of Auqaf department here on Monday. He said, "The worth of Auqaf department property is billions of rupees but the rent is very low.
He said that proper assessment of urban land of Auqaf department should be made besides digitalizing all the record. Shafay Hussain said that the digitalization process should be completed speedily and there should be an IT department of the Auqaf department.
The meeting apprised the minister that the first phase of digitalization of Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs department had been completed. In the second phase, rent of Auqaf property would be collected online.
Punjab Auqaf Secretary Tahir Raza Bukhari and others attended the meeting.
