Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday. They discussed religious harmony and unity during the meeting.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday. They discussed religious harmony and unity during the meeting.

The Chief Minister condemned the Quetta blast incident and said that those who attacked people in mosque during prayer could not be Muslims.

He further said that those attacking mosques were actually playing in hands of the country's enemy.

Usman Buzdar said, "Life of every individual is important and killing someone is inhuman action." He said that religious scholars should play their role for the integrity and stability of the country.

The Chief Minister said that Ulemas should make all possible efforts to promote brotherhood, through creating an atmosphere free of sectarianism and prejudice.

They also offered fateha for the martyrs of the blast incident.

yrb/bl