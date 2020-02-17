UrduPoint.com
Punjab Bait-ul-Maal Ameen Visits 'Panagah'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Punjab Bait-ul-Maal Ameen visits 'Panagah'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Bait-ul-Maal Ameen Malik Muhammad Azam on Sunday visited the 'Panagah' set up in front of the residence of PML-N leader Ishaq Dar and reviewed the arrangements.

Talking to media on this occasion, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would utilize all possible resources for the welfare of people.

He said that those who had plundered the national wealth would be held accountable. He said that destitute people were waiting outside the residence of Ishaq Dar that when he would return to Pakistan.

Malik Muhammad Azam said that poor economic policies of PML-N harmedthe country. He said Ishaq Dar should come back to the country instead ofmisleading people.

