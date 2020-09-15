Punjab Bait-ul-Mall signs agreement to provide wheelchairs to needy special persons

(@fidahassanain)

Chairman Punjab Bait-ul-Maal Malik Muhammad Azam and President Milestone Society for Special Persons Shafiq ur Rehman signed the agreement in a ceremony held at Milestone office at Wapda Town.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2020) Punjab Bait-ul-Maal and Milestone Society for Special Persons on Monday signed an agreement to provide customized wheelchairs to needy special persons in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion Malik Muhammad Azam said in the first phase free customized wheelchairs would be distributed among needy special persons in 10 selected districts of Punjab and added later the project would be extended to other districts.

He also said the provision of wheelchairs to needy special persons would help them live an independent life. He said he was really impressed by the independent living idea of Milestone and really appreciated their services for mainstreaming of people with disabilities.

Malik Muhammad Azam further said that 70 percent cost of the wheelchair production would be borne by the Punjab Bait-ul-Maal while the remaining 30 percent would be contributed by the Milestone Society for Special Persons.

Shafiq ur Rehman said that customized wheelchair could save special persons from further physical problems besides enabling them to become independent individuals and play their role in the national development.