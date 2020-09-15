UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Bait-ul-Mall Signs Agreement To Provide Wheelchairs To Needy Special Persons

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 26 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:41 PM

Punjab Bait-ul-Mall signs agreement to provide wheelchairs to needy special persons

Chairman Punjab Bait-ul-Maal Malik Muhammad Azam and President Milestone Society for Special Persons Shafiq ur Rehman signed the agreement in a ceremony held at Milestone office at Wapda Town.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2020) Punjab Bait-ul-Maal and Milestone Society for Special Persons on Monday signed an agreement to provide customized wheelchairs to needy special persons in Punjab.

Chairman Punjab Bait-ul-Maal Malik Muhammad Azam and President Milestone Society for Special Persons Shafiq ur Rehman signed the agreement in a ceremony held at Milestone office at Wapda Town. People from different walks of the life attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Malik Muhammad Azam said in the first phase free customized wheelchairs would be distributed among needy special persons in 10 selected districts of Punjab and added later the project would be extended to other districts.

He also said the provision of wheelchairs to needy special persons would help them live an independent life. He said he was really impressed by the independent living idea of Milestone and really appreciated their services for mainstreaming of people with disabilities.

Malik Muhammad Azam further said that 70 percent cost of the wheelchair production would be borne by the Punjab Bait-ul-Maal while the remaining 30 percent would be contributed by the Milestone Society for Special Persons.

Shafiq ur Rehman said that customized wheelchair could save special persons from further physical problems besides enabling them to become independent individuals and play their role in the national development.

Related Topics

Punjab From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s new map: SCO members reject Indian ob ..

2 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 90,660

6 minutes ago

UAE joins world to protect Ozone layer

6 minutes ago

FO rejects unwarranted references to Pakistan in J ..

9 minutes ago

Emirates offers year-long benefit to students and ..

10 minutes ago

UAE’s adoption of drones in agriculture makes it ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.