UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab, Balochistan CMs Discuss Prospects Of Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:12 PM

Punjab, Balochistan CMs discuss prospects of cooperation

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday called on Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed various matters of mutual interest as well as expansion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday called on Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed various matters of mutual interest as well as expansion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that all possible cooperation would be extended to Balochistan government in different fields including information-technology, tourism, horticulture, education and healthcare for durable development of the province.

He said that special quota had been reserved in the educational institutions of Punjab for the Balochistan students. The Punjab government would also set up a cardiac hospital in Balochistan and Rs 2 billion funds had been allocated for the purpose, he said.

The chief minister said that Punjab would not lag behind in serving the brethren of Balochistan. He said that funds had also been provided for restoring the original condition of the mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam Rind in Okara as a goodwill gesture to the people of Balochistan.

Similarly, bilateral cooperation would be extended in the tourism sector as well.

Jam Kamal extended an invitation to CM Usman Buzdar to visit Balochistan and said that Punjab had given a lot of love to him and both the provinces would move forward in the journey of development.

While local tourism could help strengthen the national economy, but regrettably it was ignored by the past governments, he said.

DG Walled City of Lahore Authority gave a briefing about restoration work on the mausoleum. Provincial ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Jehanzeb Khichi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, M Hashim Dogar, Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, Samiullah Chaudhry as well as provincial ministers of Balochistan including Naseebullah Khan Marri, Noor Muhammad, Aziz Ahmad Jamali, Muhammad Umar Khan Jamali along with principal secretaries of both the chief ministers were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Balochistan Chief Minister Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Visit Okara All Government Billion Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

PITB-YASAT Launch Punjab Youth Portal

22 minutes ago

OIC Vaccine Cold Chain Management Workshop Kicks o ..

47 minutes ago

At least 11 Afghan police killed in Taliban attack ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister advisor visits PHA offices

4 minutes ago

Two promising KP badminton players to represent Pa ..

4 minutes ago

No flood situation, all main rivers flowing normal ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.