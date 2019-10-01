Punjab, Balochistan CMs discuss prospects of cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday called on Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed various matters of mutual interest as well as expansion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that all possible cooperation would be extended to Balochistan government in different fields including information-technology, tourism, horticulture, education and healthcare for durable development of the province.

He said that special quota had been reserved in the educational institutions of Punjab for the Balochistan students. The Punjab government would also set up a cardiac hospital in Balochistan and Rs 2 billion funds had been allocated for the purpose, he said.

The chief minister said that Punjab would not lag behind in serving the brethren of Balochistan. He said that funds had also been provided for restoring the original condition of the mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam Rind in Okara as a goodwill gesture to the people of Balochistan.

Similarly, bilateral cooperation would be extended in the tourism sector as well.

Jam Kamal extended an invitation to CM Usman Buzdar to visit Balochistan and said that Punjab had given a lot of love to him and both the provinces would move forward in the journey of development.

While local tourism could help strengthen the national economy, but regrettably it was ignored by the past governments, he said.

DG Walled City of Lahore Authority gave a briefing about restoration work on the mausoleum. Provincial ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Jehanzeb Khichi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, M Hashim Dogar, Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, Samiullah Chaudhry as well as provincial ministers of Balochistan including Naseebullah Khan Marri, Noor Muhammad, Aziz Ahmad Jamali, Muhammad Umar Khan Jamali along with principal secretaries of both the chief ministers were present.