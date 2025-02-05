Punjab, Balochistan representatives participate Kohala solidarity event

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, a special event was held at the Kohala entry point to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The event was attended by Punjab Minister Bilal Yasin and Balochistan Provincial Assembly Member Dr. Ashok Kumar as chief guests.

A large number of political leaders from Azad Kashmir, Pakistani and Kashmiri citizens, journalists, lawyers, and students participated in the event.

While addressing the gathering, Punjab Minister Bilal Yasin stated that the emotions felt today at Kohala in solidarity with Kashmiris could not be experienced while sitting in Pakistan.

"Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan, and India will never be allowed to occupy it," he asserted.

He recalled that the tradition of Kashmir Solidarity Day began in 1990 when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif organized a massive demonstration in Lahore, following the proposal of late Jamaat-e-Islami leader Qazi Hussain Ahmad, which was later endorsed by Benazir Bhutto.

Bilal Yasin conveyed a message from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to the Kashmiri people, assuring them that all 250 million Pakistanis, despite political differences, stand united with Kashmiris.

"Today, we send a clear message to the world that we will continue supporting the Kashmiri people until their freedom is achieved," he emphasized.

Balochistan Assembly Member Dr. Ashok Kumar also addressed the event, expressing pride in representing Balochistan in solidarity with Kashmiris.

"Pakistan’s minority communities stand with Kashmiris," he declared.

He sent a strong message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the Pakistani military and people stand firmly behind Kashmir.

"The entire Pakistani nation and its political leadership are united on the Kashmir issue. Every Pakistani child supports the Kashmiri cause. We will continue our political, diplomatic, and moral support until Kashmir is free," he added.

Muslim Conference leader Raja Saqib Majeed highlighted that February 5 is a day for Pakistanis to show unwavering solidarity with Kashmiris. He commended the Army Chief’s clear stance on the Kashmir issue, expressing hope that Pakistan would continue to stand by Kashmiris.

"The eternal bond between Kashmir and Pakistan cannot be weakened by any force," he affirmed, expressing gratitude to the people of Pakistan for their unwavering support.

Other speakers included Retired Major Nasrullah (President of the Muslim Conference, Western Bagh), Dr Gauhar Saeed from PMS Peshawar academy, the Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Abbottabad, the President of Bar Dheer Kot, the President of Press Club Dheer Kot, and leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

They recalled that the idea of Kashmir Solidarity Day was first proposed by late Jamaat-e-Islami leader Qazi Hussain Ahmad in 1989, which was later endorsed by the Government of Pakistan.

The speakers reiterated that Pakistan has always extended political, diplomatic, and moral support to Kashmiris and reaffirmed that Kashmir shares an unbreakable geographical, cultural, religious, and political bond with Pakistan.