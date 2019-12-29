Punjab, Baluchsitan CMs reiterate to serve people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :A delegation led by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday.

Matters regarding mutual interest, extending cooperation between Punjab and Baluchistan in different sectors as well as measures taken for promoting inter-provincial harmony came under discussion during the meeting.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar talked with the delegation in Balochi language.

Both the chief ministers reiterated to serve the people with new zeal and zest in the new year.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while talking on this occasion said that the elements criticizing were actually afraid of the progress of Pakistan and prosperity of people.

He said both the provinces would move ahead jointly in the journey of progress and prosperity of new Pakistan adding Punjab government would extend all-out cooperation in the development of Baluchistan and prosperity of Balochi people.

Usman Buzdar said that "I cherish the progress and prosperity of Balochi people in the same manner that I cherished the progress and development of people of Punjab." He said the development of Pakistan was linked with the development of Baluchistan. He said the special quota had been fixed for the Balochi students in the education institutions of Punjab besides providing stipends to them for higher education.

He said that the Punjab government would construct a cardiac hospital in Quetta at a cost of Rs. 2 billion and the hospital would be a gift from Punjab government for the Balochi people.

The CM said that communication links between Punjab and Baluchistan would be further improved adding Punjab would do everything whatever it could, to serve the Baluchi brethren and would not step down.

He said that restoration works of Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind Shrine in Okara being speedily carried out and funds were released on priority basis for this purpose.

He said that Baluchistan was neglected in the past but PTI government was determined for the progress and prosperity of Baluchistan.

"Work has been started on the project on constructing dams for storing the water in the tribal areas of Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan",he added.

Both the chief ministers while condemning the barbarism of Indian armed forces and contravention of citizenship-law by Modi, expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiri people. Usman Buzdar rejected the illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic tactics of Modi Sarkar.

Chief Minister Baluchistan Jam Kamal Khan said that Kashmiris were not alone in their struggle adding "Pakistanis are standing beside them." He said that people of Punjab and Baluchistan were linked with bond of love. He said that " We will continue to play positive role for promoting harmony and unity among the provinces".

Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Home Minister Baluchistan Mir Zia Lango, Education Minister Muhammad Bakhash Lehri, Revenue Minister Saleem Khosa and others were included in the delegation.

Punjab Provincial Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan was also present on the occasion.