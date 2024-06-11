Open Menu

Punjab Bans Burning Of Animal Heads, Offal At Public Places

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Punjab bans burning of animal heads, offal at public places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) In a bid to ensure public safety and maintain cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha celebrations, the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province, prohibiting the burning of animal heads and trotters at public places.

A spokesperson from the provincial Home Department told ptv that the directive also extends to the disposal of sacrificial animal offal, with strict prohibitions against dumping them in manholes, drainage systems, or canals.

He said the measures aim to prevent environmental hazards and promote hygienic practices during the festive period.

Furthermore, the spokesperson stated that the government has forbidden banned organizations from collecting sacrificial animal hides, as part of efforts to regulate the distribution and utilization of animal by-products.

To a query, he said the Punjab Home Department has established a dedicated control room tasked with monitoring compliance across the province.

He noted that through vigilant oversight and coordination, authorities aim to ensure adherence to the prescribed guidelines and maintain public order throughout the Eid-ul-Azha festivities.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

6 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

15 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

15 hours ago
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

15 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

15 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

15 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

15 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

15 hours ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan