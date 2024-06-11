Punjab Bans Burning Of Animal Heads, Offal At Public Places
Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) In a bid to ensure public safety and maintain cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha celebrations, the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province, prohibiting the burning of animal heads and trotters at public places.
A spokesperson from the provincial Home Department told ptv that the directive also extends to the disposal of sacrificial animal offal, with strict prohibitions against dumping them in manholes, drainage systems, or canals.
He said the measures aim to prevent environmental hazards and promote hygienic practices during the festive period.
Furthermore, the spokesperson stated that the government has forbidden banned organizations from collecting sacrificial animal hides, as part of efforts to regulate the distribution and utilization of animal by-products.
To a query, he said the Punjab Home Department has established a dedicated control room tasked with monitoring compliance across the province.
He noted that through vigilant oversight and coordination, authorities aim to ensure adherence to the prescribed guidelines and maintain public order throughout the Eid-ul-Azha festivities.
