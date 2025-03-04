Punjab bans rice nursery sowing till May 20 to break enemy pests' life cycle

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has advised farmers to refrain from early sowing of rice nursery

till May 20 every year to break the enemy pests' life cycle so as to avoid hazardous impact

on rice crop and subsequent losses.

A letter issued by additional secretary agriculture task force Punjab on March 4, 2025,

addressed to divisional directors and deputy directors of agriculture extension across

the province, states: "Agriculture department is discouraging early sowing to save farmers

from losses of the previous year and decided to implement The Punjab Agriculture Pests

Ordinance 1959 and Rules 1960 Rule 4(1)." This rule states that no occupier of land shall

sow rice nursery before 20th of May every year." "It has been observed with great concern

that farmers are cultivating two rice crops and sow it's nursery very early. This practice

is severely damaging the situation of available water in canals and ground water.

The letter said, last year early rice crop was severely affected by heat wave resulting

in poor grain formation and reduced yields and caused heavy economic losses to farmers.

Agriculture Information Punjab Director General Naveed Asmat Kahlon, when contacted,

told APP that water availability was no doubt an issue but added that breaking life cycle

of enemy pests was the main reason behind the prohibition. He, however, added that

farmers can sow rice nursery after May 20 every year.

He said that there should be at least a six-month gap between rice harvest and sowing

of rice nursery adding that last rice harvest was completed in Oct-Nov, 2024 and that

is why the prohibition was enforced with advice to farmers not to sow rice nursery till

May 20, 2025. He warned that early sowing of rice nursery before May 20 can trigger

shifting of enemy pests and can develop a hatchery there, Kahlon added.

The agriculture department has been asked to launch a full fledged campaign and convince

farmers to follow given deadline in the Punjab Agriculture Pests Ordinance 1959 and

Rules 1960 Rule 4(1), according to the official letter.