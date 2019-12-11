Punjab Bar Council announces strike on 12th

Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) has announced to observe strike on Dec 12 (Thursday) following the incident at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) has announced to observe strike on Dec 12 (Thursday) following the incident at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Wednesday.

According to a PbBC press release issued here on Wednesday, the decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by PbBC Vice Chairman Shahnawaz Ismail Gujjar and attended by Chairman Executive Committee Iftikhar Ibrahim Qureshi and the members.

The meeting condemned torture on some lawyers by the young doctors and paramedical staff at the PIC on Nov 23.

The meeting was apprised that the lawyers got registered an FIR against the incident and held a peaceful protest in front of the Secretariat and Inspector General Office over non-arrest of the culprit.

The meeting was further apprised that Dr Irfan allegedly ridiculed the peaceful protest of the lawyers in a meeting last night, and a footage of the same was released on social media, whereas young doctors and the Pakistan Medical Association did not take any action over the issue.

The bar condemned the video and demanded arrest of doctors and others nominated in the FIR got registered by the lawyers earlier.