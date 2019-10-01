Punjab Bar Council approves health fund worth Rs 55 mln for lawyers

Punjab Bar Council (PBC) approved special health fund of Rs 55 million to provide medical facilities to its fraternity

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Bar Council (PBC) approved special health fund of Rs 55 million to provide medical facilities to its fraternity.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, member executive council high court bar Rana Amjad Ali said the fund would be given to those lawyers who were suffering from heart, cancer and hepatitis at public and private hospitals.

He said that cancer patient would get Rs 250,000, cardiac patient Rs 150,000 while hepatitis patient would get Rs 100,000 for treatment.

The PBC requisite body has sought applications from lawyer patients with medical reports.