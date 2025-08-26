Punjab Bar Council Elections To Be Held In November
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Punjab Bar Council (PBC) elections will be held in November across the province, including Lahore.
As there are only two months left for the elections, election activities of the candidates have accelerated.
PBC sources told APP that it has been decided to strictly implement the code of conduct, while maintaining the ban on the advertisement of the candidates and there will be a complete ban on banners and hoardings.
There is also a complete ban on the display of weapons by the candidates and supporters, also there will be a ban on going to the houses of the voters and seeking votes.
They further said that candidates will not be allowed to host the voters, the candidates will be able to contact the voters through personal meetings or special visiting cards, violation of the code of conduct will be considered as "misconduct", adding, strict action will be taken against the candidate for violation.
The candidates can also be declared disqualified for misconduct.
On Tuesday, a convention of the expected candidates was held in the Punjab Bar Council regarding the code of conduct. The convention was attended by the Vice Chairman, Chairman Executive Committee, Secretary Punjab Bar Council Rafaqat Sohal.
The returning officer of the Punjab Bar Council election was also present.
A large number of candidates also attended the convention.
