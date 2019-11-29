Punjab becomes attractive place for investment: Trade Minister

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday said that the province had become attractive place for local and foreign investment due to the investment friendly environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday said that the province had become attractive place for local and foreign investment due to the investment friendly environment.

He said this while talking to a delegation of investors of United Arabs Estates led by former ambassador UAE Darwaish Almansoori which called on the minister at the Punjab board of Investment & Trade office here.

Investment opportunities in various sectors of Punjab were discussed in the meeting.Investors of UAE expressed interest in establishing furniture making unit in Punjab.

The minister said that new industrial estates and special economic zones were being set up at the thousands of acres of land whereas infrastructure of international standard was being provided in these industrial estates and special economic zones.

The minister said that there was vast scope of investment in furniture industry.

"We will welcome the investment of UAE investors in furniture making sector, " he added.

He urged the UAE investors to establish furniture making units and the government would provide place in special economic zones for this purpose.

He said that the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade would provide every possible cooperation to them.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that it was top most priority of the Punjab government to bring new investment in the province.

"The purpose of establishing new industrial estates and special economic zones is to accelerate the industrialization, " he added.

He informed that more than 1 billion Dollars investment had been made in Faisalabad industrial zone and billions of dollars agreements had been singed with foreign companies.

CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.