Punjab becomes first province to enforce single curriculum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab has become the first province in the country for taking a historic step of enforcing single curriculum from August 2, onward.

In a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday, "Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Single National Curriculum was being enforced across the province from today".

It was a historical step towards elimination of divided education as every child would now get the best education, he added.

Meanwhile, 'One Nation, One Curriculum', was also a top trend on social mediasite twitter where the users appreciated the step taken by the Punjab government.