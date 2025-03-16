Open Menu

Punjab Becomes First Province To Launch Air Ambulance Service: Khawaja Salman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that Punjab is the first province in Pakistan to launch an air ambulance service to facilitate citizens.

He made this statement while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of a water tank for rainwater conservation in Tajpura as a special guest on Sunday.

He stated that, under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the longstanding issue of ponding in the Tajpura area of Constituency PP-153 is being resolved permanently. To tackle this problem, two underground rainwater storage tanks will be constructed—one in Amina Park with a capacity of 1.9 million gallons and another in Babri Park, capable of storing over 2.1 million gallons of rainwater.

The minister further revealed that developmental projects worth Rs 8.5 billion will be executed for the adjoining settlements of Harbanspura under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Additionally, Asia’s largest Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is under construction in Lahore at a cost of Rs 78 billion.

Furthermore, state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Cardiology are being established in Lahore and Sargodha.

Highlighting the expansion of emergency medical services, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that emergency services have been extended along the motorway from Attock to Rahim Yar Khan, and more than 300 new ambulances will be provided to the Punjab Emergency Services Department this year. He noted that trauma and cardiac patients from Mianwali and Bahawalnagar are being airlifted to Lahore daily via the air ambulance service, ensuring swift medical assistance.

The minister also assured that development projects in the Tajpura area will commence after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The event was attended by Vice Chairman WASA Chaudhry Shahbaz, MD WASA Ghufran, former Chairman UC 148 Mian Irfan, and several local dignitaries, including Riffat, Akhlaq Shah, Wahab Malik, and Hafiz Aleem, along with a large number of workers.

