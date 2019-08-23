Punjab being made exemplary province regarding tourism: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Tourism and sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Thursday said that Punjab was being made as an exemplary province with regard to tourism.

New international standards of tourist spots were being developed in the province besides ensuring provision of latest facilities of boarding and lodging, security of the tourists and developing infrastructure on these points.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting in his office. Secretary Tourism and Sports Nadeem Mahbub, Managing Director Tourism Tanvir Jabbar gave detailed briefing to the Minister regarding annual development program, performance of Punjab tourism authority and its ongoing projects.

The Minister directed early completion of ongoing projects of tourism development besides maintaining the transparency of these projects.

He said that 177 rest houses of the government departments had been open up for the people. He said, "Pakistan is a country of scenic tourist places and we have to promote tourism by adopting tourist-friendly policies."He said that promotion of tourism would not only generate new job opportunities but also strengthen the local industry. He said that modern information technology system would be utilized for creating awareness among the masses and promoting tourism in the province.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that international standard tourist points were being established. He directed to hold Cholistan and Thal jeep rally in an appropriate manner. He said that special ceremonies would be organized on the occasion of 550th birthday anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.