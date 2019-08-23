UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Being Made Exemplary Province Regarding Tourism: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:40 AM

Punjab being made exemplary province regarding tourism: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Tourism and sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Thursday said that Punjab was being made as an exemplary province with regard to tourism.

New international standards of tourist spots were being developed in the province besides ensuring provision of latest facilities of boarding and lodging, security of the tourists and developing infrastructure on these points.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting in his office. Secretary Tourism and Sports Nadeem Mahbub, Managing Director Tourism Tanvir Jabbar gave detailed briefing to the Minister regarding annual development program, performance of Punjab tourism authority and its ongoing projects.

The Minister directed early completion of ongoing projects of tourism development besides maintaining the transparency of these projects.

He said that 177 rest houses of the government departments had been open up for the people. He said, "Pakistan is a country of scenic tourist places and we have to promote tourism by adopting tourist-friendly policies."He said that promotion of tourism would not only generate new job opportunities but also strengthen the local industry. He said that modern information technology system would be utilized for creating awareness among the masses and promoting tourism in the province.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that international standard tourist points were being established. He directed to hold Cholistan and Thal jeep rally in an appropriate manner. He said that special ceremonies would be organized on the occasion of 550th birthday anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Sports Punjab Job Cholistan Government Industry Jeep

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

2 hours ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Forces Arrive in Yemen Amid Tensions Between ..

38 minutes ago

Canada Against Returning to G8 Format by Inviting ..

1 hour ago

Google, Apple say protecting Kazakhs from governme ..

1 hour ago

Two Israeli Arabs Charged With Supporting IS Terro ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.