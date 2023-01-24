UrduPoint.com

Punjab Benevolent Fund Releases Various Grants

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Punjab Benevolent Fund releases various grants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, the Punjab Benevolent Fund has released overdue educational scholarships, farewell, marriage and burial grants worth Rs 3.14 million to 59 applicants of various districts.

A spokesman for the office of the Ombudsman Punjab reported this in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

In a separate development, the local government & community development department (LG&CD) devised standard operating procedures for all union councils to ensure foolproof safety of public records, the spokesman stated.

The step had been taken on a complaint of a Lahore-based woman who approached the ombudsman's office to declare the fake divorce certificate null and void. The ombudsman Punjab took strict notice of it and directed the secretary local government & community development department to constitute an investigation committee and take measures to secure safety of public data and civil registration statistics stored in the government system could not be illegally altered, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, an inquiry committee had proposed to the Federal higher education commission that irregularity of admissions in unapproved courses should be monitored. The step had been taken in response to a complaint of Umar Yusuf of Gujranwala who approached the ombudsman office for the issuance of a DMLS (Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science) degree, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the involvement of the ombudsman office had resulted in the payment of Rs 144,500 as ten per cent compensation for the loss of original file of a vehicle to Muhammad Zubair of Multan.

The secretary union council Pindi Kalu had also been suspended under the PEEDA Actfor issuing a duplicate birth certificate without record, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Marriage Divorce Vehicle Doctor Gujranwala Women HEC All Government Million

Recent Stories

Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-ma ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-match T20I series

13 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamme ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohammed Ahmed Al Ansari

16 minutes ago
 President issues resolution to appoint members of ..

President issues resolution to appoint members of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

16 minutes ago
 World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs kicks off 6 th Dubai Customs Week

Dubai Customs kicks off 6 th Dubai Customs Week

1 hour ago
 FM calls for collective approach to address region ..

FM calls for collective approach to address regional issues

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.