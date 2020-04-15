Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen (PBBC) issues schedule for SSC, HSSC exams

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen (PBBC) issued schedule for Secondary School Certificate (SSC-I) left over and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual exams 2020 after approval from HED

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab board Committee of Chairmen (PBBC) issued schedule for Secondary school Certificate (SSC-I) left over and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual exams 2020 after approval from HED.

An official source of District education Authority (DEA) told this news agency here on Wednesday that left over papers for SSC-I (9th Theory) will be held between June 18 to June 27 this year while its result will be declared in first week of September.

Likewise, result of SSC-II (10th) which has already been concluded, will be announced in third week of July, he said and added that HSSC Part-II theory and Part-I will also be conducted in June and July.

Examination of HSSC-II will be organized from June 29 to July 9 while HSSC-I will be held from July 10 to July 20, the source informed.

Result of Second year (HSSC-II) will be declared in second week of September while that of Ist year ( HSSC-I) will be in first week of October, the source stated.

It is worth mentioning here that examinations have been rescheduled due to post COVID-17 situation in the country.

Punjab boards had proposed three plans A, B and C for these exams after PBCC video link meeting on April 11 and the scheduled was finalized on April 14 after approval of Higher Education Department (HED).