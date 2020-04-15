UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Board Committee Of Chairmen (PBBC) Issues Schedule For SSC, HSSC Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:39 PM

Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen (PBBC) issues schedule for SSC, HSSC exams

Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen (PBBC) issued schedule for Secondary School Certificate (SSC-I) left over and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual exams 2020 after approval from HED

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab board Committee of Chairmen (PBBC) issued schedule for Secondary school Certificate (SSC-I) left over and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual exams 2020 after approval from HED.

An official source of District education Authority (DEA) told this news agency here on Wednesday that left over papers for SSC-I (9th Theory) will be held between June 18 to June 27 this year while its result will be declared in first week of September.

Likewise, result of SSC-II (10th) which has already been concluded, will be announced in third week of July, he said and added that HSSC Part-II theory and Part-I will also be conducted in June and July.

Examination of HSSC-II will be organized from June 29 to July 9 while HSSC-I will be held from July 10 to July 20, the source informed.

Result of Second year (HSSC-II) will be declared in second week of September while that of Ist year ( HSSC-I) will be in first week of October, the source stated.

It is worth mentioning here that examinations have been rescheduled due to post COVID-17 situation in the country.

Punjab boards had proposed three plans A, B and C for these exams after PBCC video link meeting on April 11 and the scheduled was finalized on April 14 after approval of Higher Education Department (HED).

Related Topics

Education Punjab April June July September October HSSC 2020 Post From

Recent Stories

‘Mufti Muneeb can’t see huge moon, how will he ..

8 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Deaths in Moldova Up By 2 to 43 ..

2 minutes ago

CJP, judges condole sad demise of former CJP Bashi ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest four persons, fake currency recovere ..

2 minutes ago

Javed Miandad recalls one of his best tour to Indi ..

2 minutes ago

Govt is fully aware financial problems of daily wa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.