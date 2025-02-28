Punjab Boosts Climate Resilience With High-Tech Farming Solutions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) In a major step toward climate-smart agriculture, the Government of Punjab (GoP) and the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) are rolling out cutting-edge technology to help farmers combat climate change.
A high-level delegation, led by Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and FAO Representative Florence Rolle, visited key project sites under the Green Climate Fund (GCF)-backed initiative Transforming the Indus Basin with Climate Resilient Agriculture and Water Management.
The delegation inspected newly installed Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) in Khanewal, part of a 15-station network designed to provide real-time weather data for smarter farming decisions. They also reviewed Eddy Covariance Flux Towers for monitoring water usage and piezometer sensors for groundwater management key tools for sustainable agriculture in an era of climate uncertainty.
“These technologies will enhance weather forecasting, water resource management, and crop advisories, directly benefiting farmers,” said Sahoo.
FAO’s Florence Rolle echoed this, emphasizing that integrating scientific advancements with on-the-ground practices will boost productivity and sustainability.
The project also prioritizes farmer education. The delegation visited Women Open school (WOS) and Climate business Field School (CBFS), where female and male farmers receive hands-on training in climate-resilient techniques, alternative income opportunities, and modern irrigation methods.
FAO’s Emelda Berejena stressed the importance of data-driven adaptation: “Better forecasting and early warning systems will help farmers cut costs and improve yields.”
With climate change increasingly threatening Pakistan’s agriculture, these initiatives mark a crucial shift toward resilience. The GoP, FAO, and other partners are committed to expanding these interventions across Punjab offering a blueprint for climate-smart farming nationwide.
