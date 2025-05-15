Punjab Boosts Emergency Preparedness, Launches Civil Defence Initiatives
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Thursday visited a Civil Defence bunker in Lahore and announced a series of measures, including the launch of a volunteer registration portal and the establishment of control centres and shelters across the province.
Home Secretary Mengal directed the immediate launch of a specialised online portal for volunteer registration across Punjab. He emphasised the government’s commitment to strengthening civil defence by registering and training one million new volunteers, stating that all necessary resources are being provided for the initiative.
Officials briefed that 22 combined control and report centres have been set up at various locations across the province. These centres play a vital role in the swift dissemination of information and decision-making during crises. Moreover, 1,113 secure shelters with a combined capacity of 77,000 individuals have been established to provide safe refuge in emergencies.
Home Secretary Mengal further directed public awareness campaigns to share contact information of all Civil Defence offices and officers across Punjab. He emphasised the modernization of Civil Defence equipment in accordance with current needs and announced the allocation of Rs. 500 million for the immediate and transparent procurement of essential tools and resources.
Highlighting recent efforts, Mengal shared that Civil Defence, in collaboration with Rescue 1122, has successfully trained over 150,000 students and citizens across the province within the past week through joint drills and exercises.
The Home secretary concluded by stating that Civil Defence has been tasked with ensuring full preparedness to tackle any emergency situation efficiently and effectively.
