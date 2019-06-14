Punjab budget 2019-20 to be people-friendly: Dr Firdous

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assitant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that the Punjab budget 2019-20 would be as per expectations of people.

During a media talk here, she said that the budget would not only benefit the oppressed segments of society but also support the industry, agriculture and other sectors.

She said that under "Ahsaas programme", the Federal government, along with the provincial government, would own the oppressed people. She said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and his team gave priority to all less-developed areas of the province.

She said that the provincial budget 2019-20 would be a way forward towards a "Green Pakistan" and a step for laying a network of the industry across Punjab as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The budget would help empower women, and now the disabled persons would be given the title of VIPs.

She congratulated the Lahore Bar Association, Lahore High Court Bar Association, Punjab Bar Council and the Lawyers Action Committee for not becoming part of the strike and attending the court proceedings for the supremacy of the law and constitution.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that collective efforts were required for ensuring progress and prosperity in the country. Constitutional and legal issues should not be politicized, she added.

She said that the lawyer organizations should sit together with the government to ensure quick and inexpensive justice to people.

The special assistant said that collective efforts were imperative to eliminate lacuna in the criminal proceedings, prosecution and judicial system besides strengthening liaison between the bench and the bar.

She said, "Opposition teaches us about respecting the courts. But it is a point to ponder that whom they are giving this advice? To Imran Khan, who faced imprisonment for making the courts independent." She said if the custodian of the constitution would take the law into their hands, this would create more problems for society.

Responding to a question, she said that the matter of issuing production order was the sole right of the speaker and all of us stand with him in making him independent.

The federal government supports and facilitates the provincial government in all its good works, she added.

Responding to a question about MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, she said that all political parties had decided and signed that any person who would attack the country's integrity and interest would be considered as a terrorist.

She said that political parties had signed the National Action Plan (NAP). Now if they were backing off from it and wanted to bring in something new in NAP, they should tell the speaker about it, as the government had nothing to do about it.

About increase in Dollar price in the market, she said it was a temporary pressure on rupee and soon the economy would move towards stability.