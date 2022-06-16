Punjab budget 2022-23 hailed widely

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Local business community, industrial organizations and political parties hailed the Punjab budget 2022-23 and termed it people friendly.

Taking to APP here on Thursday, President Anjuman Tajiran Sargodha Nasir Sehgal, said the Punjab government had given relief to the masses in the budget by providing subsidy on food items.He added the government had allocated huge amount for public sector development programme which would benefit the local industry as well as business community.

Public representatives MPAs- Dr Liaquat, Rana Munawar Ghous and district president PML-N Abdul Razzaq Dihloon said the incumbent government presented a public-friendly budget in a tough economic situation which would relief all walks of life including industrial sector, agriculture, salaried persons and business community.

They lauded the allocation of Rs 485 billion for education sector, Rs 685 billion for development program, Rs 53 billion for agriculture,Rs 53.32 billion allocated for irrigation, Rs 470 billion for health sector,increase in 15% salary in government employees and allocation of Rs 23.8 billion for industry sector.