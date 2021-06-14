UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 07:13 PM

Punjab budget highlights

Following are the highlights of the Punjab budget for fiscal year 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Following are the highlights of the Punjab budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

*Sardar Usman Buzdar-led Punjab government presented its third budget in the 33rd session of the Punjab Assembly, held at the new assembly building, here on Monday.

*Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over the first sitting of the assembly in the new building.

*The session started two hours and 40 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2.00pm.

*Treasury members welcomed Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar by thumping desks and raising slogans.

*A large number of provincial ministers, parliamentary secretaries, advisers and special assistants were present in the House.

*Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bukhat started delivering the speech amidst opposition protest.

*He took 48 minutes to make a 16-page speech in the House.

*At the end of the speech, the chief minister felicitated the finance minister over presenting the budget speech in a well-expressed style and commended his presentation as well.

*Along with the annual budget statement, the finance minister introduced the Finance Bill 2021 and also presented Supplementary Budget Statement for 2020-21.

*Foolproof security steps had been taken for security of electedrepresentatives and to avoid any untoward incident.

Opposition benches continued uproar in the house throughout the budget speech.

