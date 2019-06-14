UrduPoint.com
Punjab Budget Highlights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 07:18 PM

Following are the highlights of the provincial budget for fiscal year 2019-20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Following are the highlights of the provincial budget for fiscal year 2019-20.

*Sardar Usman Buzdar-led Punjab government presented its annual budget in the Punjab Assembly here on Friday.

*Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over the first sitting of the 10th session.

* The budget session started half an hour behind its scheduled time of 3.00pm.

*Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar entered the House. Treasury members welcomed his arrival by beating desks and raising slogans.

*A large number of provincial ministers, parliamentary secretaries, advisors and special assistants were present in the House.

*Finance Minister Makhdum Hashim Jawan Bukht delivered speech at 3:35 pm.

*He took 32 minutes to make 14 pages lengthy speech in the House.

* The opposition members kept protesting during the speech and surrounded the dais of the PA speaker and raised slogans.

*Law Minister Raja Basharat, along with some other treasury members, surrounded the finance minister during the later part of the speech in the wake of the opposition protest.

*At the end of the speech, the treasury members felicitated finance minister for presenting the budget speech in a well-expressed style and commended his presentation as well.

*Along with Annual Budget Statement, the finance minister introduced the Finance Bill 2019 and also presented Supplementary Budget Statement for 2018-19.

*Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz was also present during the session.

*Foolproof measures were taken for security of elected representatives and to avoid any eventuality.

