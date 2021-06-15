UrduPoint.com
Punjab Budget Is Excellent, Pro-people: MPA Lateef Nazar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Lateef Nazar has said that Punjab budget for new financial year 2021-22 is not only excellent but also pro-people and it will provide complete relief to downtrodden segments of the society.

Giving reaction on budget the Punjab, he said that this budget is a testament that Punjab government is committed and sincere to improve life standard of the people.

He said that Punjab government has presented exemplary budget as 10 per cent increase in salaries and pensions will bring certain relief to government employees and pensioners.

He said that the government has announced far-reaching measures for sustainable development in the budget which will strengthen the economy in real sense.

He said this budget is business friendly because steps have been taken for industry and economic development.

