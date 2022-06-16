UrduPoint.com

Punjab Budget Is Practical Manifestation Of 'We Did It Before, We'll Do It Again': Rana Mashood

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Punjab budget is practical manifestation of 'We did it before, we'll do it again': Rana Mashood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :PML-N senior leader MPA Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan has said that Punjab government has presented a balanced, people friendly and progressive budget despite regressive economic policies during the past three and half years of the PTI government.

Giving his overview of the budget 2022-23 here on Wednesday, he said Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz and his team deserved accolades for such a balanced budget in extreme difficult economic situation.

He said by presenting the largest annual development program worth 685 billion rupees budget, the current government has proved that "We did it before, we'll do it again.

" He said 190 billion rupees' subsidy for middle class on utility support program, agriculture, transport, free medicine, e credit facility, drought, tree plantation and environment is salient features of the budget.

Mashood said the cut in Punjab sales tax has been extended in more than 30 sectors.

Rana Mashood said the masses should stay rest assured that the current government will go any limit for the prosperity and welfare of the masses.

More Stories From Pakistan

