'Punjab budget manifestation of people-friendly initiatives'

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Labour Shakeel Shahid said that Punjab budget is a manifestation of people-friendly initiatives as the government has allocated record funds for public welfare

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Labour Shakeel Shahid said that Punjab budget is a manifestation of people-friendly initiatives as the government has allocated record funds for public welfare.

He congratulated Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for presenting an excellent, balanced and tax-free budget and said that the budget was for every one.

He said that Punjab budget was not only people-friendly but also a balanced which depicted that the PTI leadership was making right decisions.

He said the government's initiatives had restored investors' confidence and raised the living standardof the people.

