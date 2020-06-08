UrduPoint.com
Punjab Budget On June 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Punjab budget on June 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 will be presented on June 15 (Monday) during the ongoing Punjab Assembly session.

According to Punjab Assembly sources here on Monday, the Punjab Finance Department has written to the Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti to make arrangements for the presentation of the budget on June 15.

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht will present the budget before the house.

