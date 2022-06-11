UrduPoint.com

Punjab Budget To Be Presented On June 13

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman has summoned the Punjab assembly budget session for June 13 (Monday) at 2 p.m. at the assembly chambers

According to the notification by the governor Punjab, the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 will be presented before the provincial assembly.

The supplementary budget for 2021-22 will also be presented on the same day.

The governor Punjab has summoned the session under the powers conferredon him under the rules 134 and 137 of the procedures of the provincial assemblyof the Punjab 1997.

