UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Budget To Be Presented On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Punjab budget to be presented on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakhat will present Punjab budget for fiscal year 2020-21 in the provincial assembly tomorrow (Monday).

The forthcoming Punjab budget is evolved with the policy of inclusive budget in which budget proposals were also sought from the public by the Punjab finance department and included the suggestions in the provincial budget.

A spokesperson of the Finance department Sunday stated that the first time public was included in the budget making process and the Finance department advertised in the national dailies seeking public budget proposals which were included in the budget.

The public opinion was kept in consideration so that 68 percent budgetary allocations were made to education, health and employment generation is focused. The special focused has been given to the coronavirus pandemic and allocations were made accordingly to the departments.

Further, finance assistance is being ensured to the SME sector through RISE Punjab strategy.

The budget has focused towards the social protection, ensuring the work for daily wagers, and industrial revival. In order to keep the industry in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic no new tax is being introduced while relaxations are given on the existing taxes on the services sector. The ease of taxation payment is being ensured in Excise and Taxation and board of Revenue. Concrete steps are being taken for the agriculture growth. Further, for rural areas special focused is given to the people attached with agriculture economy through public private partnership projects.

Special funds are allocated for COVID-19 pandemic and locust attack besides allocation of resources to counter the pandemic and emergencies in the future.

Related Topics

Attack Education Punjab Budget Provincial Assembly Agriculture Sunday From Industry Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

1 hour ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

2 hours ago

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) Reiterates Its Com ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves governance system for ..

2 hours ago

SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blo ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP conducts over 43,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.