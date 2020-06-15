Punjab budget to be presented on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakhat will present Punjab budget for fiscal year 2020-21 in the provincial assembly tomorrow (Monday).

The forthcoming Punjab budget is evolved with the policy of inclusive budget in which budget proposals were also sought from the public by the Punjab finance department and included the suggestions in the provincial budget.

A spokesperson of the Finance department Sunday stated that the first time public was included in the budget making process and the Finance department advertised in the national dailies seeking public budget proposals which were included in the budget.

The public opinion was kept in consideration so that 68 percent budgetary allocations were made to education, health and employment generation is focused. The special focused has been given to the coronavirus pandemic and allocations were made accordingly to the departments.

Further, finance assistance is being ensured to the SME sector through RISE Punjab strategy.

The budget has focused towards the social protection, ensuring the work for daily wagers, and industrial revival. In order to keep the industry in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic no new tax is being introduced while relaxations are given on the existing taxes on the services sector. The ease of taxation payment is being ensured in Excise and Taxation and board of Revenue. Concrete steps are being taken for the agriculture growth. Further, for rural areas special focused is given to the people attached with agriculture economy through public private partnership projects.

Special funds are allocated for COVID-19 pandemic and locust attack besides allocation of resources to counter the pandemic and emergencies in the future.