Punjab budget to boost Agri sector: Ali Warriach

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Managing Director YES Group of Industries Dunyapur Chaudhry Ali Hassan Warraich said the Punjab government has announced examplary budget especially for agriculture sector to boost country's economy.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Ali Warraich said the agriculture was backbone of the national economy but largely ignored by the past governments. He said the incumbent government has announced over 300 percent extra funds for agriculture as compared to the previous budgets.

The industrialist said that these allocated funds must be utilized on the agriculture sector which would not only boost country's economy but also improve financial condition of the farmers.

Warraich lauded the government and said that all sectors have been covered in the budget which reflects public-friendly policies of the government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar should themselves monitor utilization of these funds in order to get positive results.

Ali Warraich suggested government to announce support price of cotton like wheat crop to encourage farmers.

