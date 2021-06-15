UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Budget To Boost Agri Sector: Ali Warriach

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Punjab budget to boost Agri sector: Ali Warriach

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Managing Director YES Group of Industries Dunyapur Chaudhry Ali Hassan Warraich said the Punjab government has announced examplary budget especially for agriculture sector to boost country's economy.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Ali Warraich said the agriculture was backbone of the national economy but largely ignored by the past governments. He said the incumbent government has announced over 300 percent extra funds for agriculture as compared to the previous budgets.

The industrialist said that these allocated funds must be utilized on the agriculture sector which would not only boost country's economy but also improve financial condition of the farmers.

Warraich lauded the government and said that all sectors have been covered in the budget which reflects public-friendly policies of the government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar should themselves monitor utilization of these funds in order to get positive results.

Ali Warraich suggested government to announce support price of cotton like wheat crop to encourage farmers.

/395

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Agriculture Price Cotton All Government Wheat Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah CP inspects House of Wisdom

16 minutes ago

ERC signs cooperation agreements with several char ..

46 minutes ago

Implementation of development projects under PSDP, ..

53 minutes ago

Emirates Group Announces 2020-21 Results

55 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandars won the toss, opts to bowl first ..

1 hour ago

Hundreds of Pavilion end Club employees' jobs at r ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.