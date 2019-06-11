Punjab budget to focus on trade, industry, HR development: Hashim Jawan

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Tuesday that focus of provincial budget 2019-20 would be on human development, promotion of trade, industry, agriculture and greater allocations for social sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Tuesday that focus of provincial budget 2019-20 would be on human development, promotion of trade, industry agriculture and greater allocations for social sector.

In a meeting with the business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the minister said that the Punjab budget would be balanced despite economic hardship. "Healthy labour force is a must for economic development; therefore, special attention was being given to human resource development. Poverty alleviation programme 'Ehsaas' for welfare of the poor and downtrodden segments of society had already been launched," he added.

He said that absolute usage of Annual Development Fund would be ensured and its utilisation during financial year 2019-20 would be highest, asserting that technology in tax collection was being promoted to overcome various issues being faced by the taxpayers.

Provincial Finance Minister also agreed with the LCCI President's proposals regarding inspection-free regime. "Suggestion has been moved for establishment of Punjab Smart Regulation Authority and good news will be given soon in this regard," he added.

Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that improvement in ease of doing business was one of the top priorities of the government. He said that industrial zoning would be finalized during the upcoming financial year.

On this occasion, LCCI President Almas Hyder said that slash in the Annual Development Program (ADP) expenditure from Rs 576 billion (actual spending) in 2017-18 to Rs 238 Billion (allocation) in Budget 2018-19 has negatively impacted the ongoing infrastructure projects and other development activities in the province. There should be a considerable increase in the size of Annual Development Programme for the year 2019-20 to stimulate economic activity in the province.

He said that One Tax Collection Authority for the collection of both Federal and provincial Taxes, frequency of tax payment and number of taxes should be reduced by clubbing various taxes.

Almas Hyder said that Punjab government should Re-zone areas in and around urban centres in Punjab both for industrial and commercial use to help entrepreneurs invest in green field and other projects. He said that demarcate industrial and economic zones and set up Special Economic Zones (SEZs) urgently.

He said that acquifer charges of Rs 50,000 per month for one Cusec for domestic, industrial, Commercial, non-residential and corporate bodies extracting water through tube wells should be reduced.

Almas Hyder said that Sales Tax on services was being charged at different rates by Punjab Revenue Authority (16 per cent) and Sindh Revenue board (13 per cent) which created an environment of competition among the provinces. Uniform rate of Sales Tax on services should be charged by all the provinces.

He said that if the service provider was resident of Punjab and the service recipient was in Sindh, then both were required to pay sales tax on services in their respective provinces. To avoid this dual taxation, the revenue authorities of the provinces should agree on jurisdictions and common rules.

LCCI President said that imposition of Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess (PIDC) at 0.90 per cent had burdened up existing taxpayers in the province instead of broadening tax net. It hampered the businesses of clearing agents and transportation companies that provided sizeable employment therefore it must be abolished, he demanded.

LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal also spoke on the occasion.