Punjab Budget To Provide Substantial Relief To Masses: Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:36 PM

Punjab budget to provide substantial relief to masses: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday the provincial budget 2021-22 would provide substantial relief to the masses and every stratum would benefit from the fruits of development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday the provincial budget 2021-22 would provide substantial relief to the masses and every stratum would benefit from the fruits of development.

The PTI government inherited a plethora of incomplete development schemes and overdraft worth billions of rupees when it came into power in 2018.

In a statement, he said the budget was historic, having glad tidings of comfort for public, he said and added that a record increase had been made in ADP, besides providing tax relief for overcoming the effects of corona pandemic.

He said that realistic targets had been identified to ensure the welfare of people and the opposition would be unable to criticize them.

The budget will ensure the welfare of every segment of the society, he added. The budget will be passed easily, he said adding the opposition was divided and facing internal differences as it hasno agenda for the development of the country, he maintained.

Criticism was a usual modus operandi of the opposition, the CM added.

