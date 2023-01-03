(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Planning and Development board (P&D) Tuesday released the report of last six months related to ongoing budget of Punjab government for various districts of the province.

According to the report, a total of Rs574 billion development funds have been approved at provincial level during last six-month, out of which Rs467 billion has been released, while Rs248.63 billion has been spent on various development projects. In addition, funds of Rs186.72 billion have been approved by P&D for South Punjab, andRs76.34 billion have been spent on various development projects. In the same way, in providing funds to various districts, Lahore is first with Rs49.

06 billion, Multan is second with Rs31.31 billion, Faisalabad is at third withRs29.65 billion, Gujarat is fourth with Rs28.13 billion, while Rawalpindi is at the fifth place with Rs15.76 billion. Talking to media persons here, the chairman P&D Board has expressed satisfaction over the utilisation of ongoing development funds. He said that to ensure quality work and proper utilisation of public funds, a strong quality control mechanism should be made by the administrative departments to implement the instructions of the chief minister of Punjab so as to achieve the vision of the CM.