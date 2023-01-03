UrduPoint.com

Punjab Budget's Bi-annual Report Released

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Punjab budget's bi-annual report released

Planning and Development Board (P&D) Tuesday released the report of last six months related to ongoing budget of Punjab government for various districts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Planning and Development board (P&D) Tuesday released the report of last six months related to ongoing budget of Punjab government for various districts of the province.

According to the report, a total of Rs574 billion development funds have been approved at provincial level during last six-month, out of which Rs467 billion has been released, while Rs248.63 billion has been spent on various development projects. In addition, funds of Rs186.72 billion have been approved by P&D for South Punjab, andRs76.34 billion have been spent on various development projects. In the same way, in providing funds to various districts, Lahore is first with Rs49.

06 billion, Multan is second with Rs31.31 billion, Faisalabad is at third withRs29.65 billion, Gujarat is fourth with Rs28.13 billion, while Rawalpindi is at the fifth place with Rs15.76 billion. Talking to media persons here, the chairman P&D Board has expressed satisfaction over the utilisation of ongoing development funds. He said that to ensure quality work and proper utilisation of public funds, a strong quality control mechanism should be made by the administrative departments to implement the instructions of the chief minister of Punjab so as to achieve the vision of the CM.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Rawalpindi Same Media Billion

Recent Stories

German inflation slows again as energy prices ease ..

German inflation slows again as energy prices ease

5 minutes ago
 Russian Anti-Submarine Aviation to Continue Flight ..

Russian Anti-Submarine Aviation to Continue Flights Over Arctic, Atlantic in 202 ..

5 minutes ago
 Hard work, commitment vital for rapid progress: Se ..

Hard work, commitment vital for rapid progress: Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek I ..

5 minutes ago
 Disabled Persons Management Information System (DP ..

Disabled Persons Management Information System (DPMIS) digitizes data of 150,000 ..

5 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of commerce and Industry (RCCI) to convene all Pakistan Chamb ..

5 minutes ago
 1.35 mln patients including 30,000 Afghans receive ..

1.35 mln patients including 30,000 Afghans receive treatment at HMC in 2022

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.