Punjab By-polls: Notices Served On Violations Of Code Of Conduct

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2022 | 10:16 PM

The district monitoring officers of the Election Commission on Tuesday served notices to various candidates over violation of the code of conduct during the electioneering ahead of by-polls in 20 Punjab constituencies

According to provincial Election Commission sources here, the district monitoring officer Lodhran served a notice to candidate, Zawar Hussain, in PP-224 over violation of code of conduct, besides summoning State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju over participating in the election campaign.

The distinct monitoring officer Lahore imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on a candidate, Amin Zulqarnain, in PP-170 over several violations of the code of conduct. The candidate had been asked to deposit the fine within three days. The officer also issued a notice to PML-N candidate Nazir Chohan on using oversized posters.

The district monitoring officer Jhang directed administrator zila council for stopping development works in PP-125 and PP-127, and sought a report, besides directing regional police officer for cancelling transfer and posting of senior Clerk Muhammad Iqbal.

The district Monitoring officer Muzaffargarh directed Muhammad Ibrahim, a candiadte of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Labbaik, to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 over holding a car and motor cycle rally without permission and warned of strict action in case of violation again.

The district monitoring officer Khushab issued notices to candidates - Hamid and Malik Asif - in PP-183 over violations of the code of conduct and directed them to appear on July 6. The officer also issued notice to Sumaira Malik, PML-N vice president Punjab, over violation of code of conduct and directed her to appear on July 6.

