LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) candidate Malik Asad Ali won the by-election for the Punjab Assembly seat PP-168 (Lahore-XXV) by defeating Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) candidate Muhammad Nawaz Awan.

According to unofficial results shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan through its result Management System, Malik Asad secured 26,169 votes and Nawaz Awan 15,767 votes.

Nine candidates, including Muhammad Nawaz Awan of the PTI, Malik Asad of PML-N, Amjad Hussain Abbasi of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Usman Ghani of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and independent Muhammad Waseem Niaz, were in the run.

A total of 96 polling stations were established for 151,484 registered voters of the constituency. However, the turnout of voters remained low as it was recorded at about 32.56 per cent.