Punjab by-polls: PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has clinched 15 seats of Punjab Assembly in by-elections held in 20 Constituencies on Sunday.

According to unofficial results of all 20 seats issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) obtained four seats while one independent candidate also got victory in the by-elections.

As per details, the PTI candidates won their elections from constituencies including PP-83 Khushab-II, PP-90 Bhakkar-II, PP-97 Faisalabad-I, PP-125 Jhang-II, PP-127 Jhang-IV, PP-140 Sheikhupura-VI, PP-158 Lahore-XV, PP 167 Lahore-XXIV, PP-170 Lahore XXVII, PP-202 Sahiwal-VII, PP-217 Multan-VII, PP-224 Lodhran-I, PP-272, Muzaffargarh-V, PP-282 Layyah-III, and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan-IV.

PML-N candidates won their four seats from constituencies included PP-7 Rawalpindi-II, PP-168 Lahore-XXV, PP-237 Bahawalnagar-I and PP-273 Muzaffargarh-VI.

The only independent candidate who won the seat in by-elections from constituency PP-228 Lodhran-V.