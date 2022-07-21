UrduPoint.com

Punjab Bye-polls: ECP Issues Names Of 19 Returned Candidates On PA Seats

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Punjab bye-polls: ECP issues names of 19 returned candidates on PA seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued notification of 19 returned candidates to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab as a result of bye-elections held on July 17, 2022 from the respective Constituencies.

According to ECP notification, the commission published the Names of these returned candidates to the Punjab Assembly seats in pursuance of the provision of sub-section (1) of Section 98 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The names of 19 returned candidates are as: PP-83 Khushab-II, Hassan Malik (Pakistan Tehreek-e-lnsaf), PP-90 Bhakkar-II, Irfan Ullah Khan Niazi (PTI), PP-97 Faisalabad-I, Ali Afzal Sahi (PTI), PP-125 Jhang-II, Mian Muhammad Azam (PTI), PP-127 Jhang-IV Mehar Muhammad Nawaz (PTI), PP-140 Sheikhupura-VI, Khurram Shahzad Virk (PTI), PP-158 Lahore-XV Mian Muhammad Akram Usman (PTI), PP-167 Lahore-XXIV, Shabbir Ahmad (PTI), PP-168 Lahore-XXV Malik Asad Ali (Pakistan Muslim League -N), PP-170 Lahore-XXVII, Malik Zaheer Abbas (PTI), PP-202 Sahiwal-VII, Muhammad Ghulam Sarwar (PTI), PP-217 Multan-VII Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi (PTI), PP-224 Lodhran-I, Muhammad Aamir lqbal Shah (PTI), PP-228 Lodhran-V, Syed Muhammad Rafi ud Din Bukhari (Independent), PP-237 Bahawalnagar-I, Fida Hussain (PML-N), PP-272 Muzaffargarh-V, Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan (PTI), PP-273 Muzaffargarh-VI, Muhammad Sibtain Raza (PML-N), PP-282 Layyah-III Qaiser Abbas Khan (PTI), and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan-IV Sardar Muhammad Saif-ud-Din Khan Khosa (PTI).

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Mehar Ghazi Asad Ali July 2017 Muslim From PP-83 PP-90 PP-97 PP-125 PP-127 PP-140 PP-158 PP-167 PP-168 PP-170 PP-202 PP-217 PP-224 PP-228 PP-237 PP-272 PP-273 PP-282 PP-288 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Govt to develop mechanism to secure borders, curb ..

Govt to develop mechanism to secure borders, curb human trafficking

16 minutes ago
 More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

31 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Kh ..

Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Khan & Tank

49 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid asks SC to take suo motu and order g ..

Sheikh Rashid asks SC to take suo motu and order general elections to save Pakis ..

52 minutes ago
 Hina Pervez Butt makes important announcement in f ..

Hina Pervez Butt makes important announcement in film style

1 hour ago
 PTI’s newly elected 15 MPAs take oath

PTI’s newly elected 15 MPAs take oath

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.