Punjab bye-polls: ECP issues names of 19 returned candidates on PA seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued notification of 19 returned candidates to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab as a result of bye-elections held on July 17, 2022 from the respective Constituencies.

According to ECP notification, the commission published the Names of these returned candidates to the Punjab Assembly seats in pursuance of the provision of sub-section (1) of Section 98 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The names of 19 returned candidates are as: PP-83 Khushab-II, Hassan Malik (Pakistan Tehreek-e-lnsaf), PP-90 Bhakkar-II, Irfan Ullah Khan Niazi (PTI), PP-97 Faisalabad-I, Ali Afzal Sahi (PTI), PP-125 Jhang-II, Mian Muhammad Azam (PTI), PP-127 Jhang-IV Mehar Muhammad Nawaz (PTI), PP-140 Sheikhupura-VI, Khurram Shahzad Virk (PTI), PP-158 Lahore-XV Mian Muhammad Akram Usman (PTI), PP-167 Lahore-XXIV, Shabbir Ahmad (PTI), PP-168 Lahore-XXV Malik Asad Ali (Pakistan Muslim League -N), PP-170 Lahore-XXVII, Malik Zaheer Abbas (PTI), PP-202 Sahiwal-VII, Muhammad Ghulam Sarwar (PTI), PP-217 Multan-VII Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi (PTI), PP-224 Lodhran-I, Muhammad Aamir lqbal Shah (PTI), PP-228 Lodhran-V, Syed Muhammad Rafi ud Din Bukhari (Independent), PP-237 Bahawalnagar-I, Fida Hussain (PML-N), PP-272 Muzaffargarh-V, Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan (PTI), PP-273 Muzaffargarh-VI, Muhammad Sibtain Raza (PML-N), PP-282 Layyah-III Qaiser Abbas Khan (PTI), and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan-IV Sardar Muhammad Saif-ud-Din Khan Khosa (PTI).