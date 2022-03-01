Punjab cabinet approves 33pc job quota for south Punjab: SACM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar Tuesday said that the Punjab cabinet amended the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974, approving allocation of 33 per cent quota in government jobs for the south Punjab region.

Briefing the media at Alhamra Arts Council about the 51st meeting of the provincial cabinet, he said that the government had fulfilled the demand of the people of south Punjab, saying that the cabinet made amendment in Muslim Family Laws Ordinance, and approved leasing of government land for corporate farming under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority Act 2021.

He said that the cabinet also approved amendment to rules for regularising the contract employees of various departments, in the light of court orders, approval of amendments to birth control policy for stray dogs, Punjab Road Safety Authority Act, and the Punjab Drugs Rules. It also approved re-constitution of the District Consumer Protection Council to bring technical and vocational education institutions under one platform.

The SACM said that the cabinet also approved token tax exemption for electric vehicles in Punjab, asserting that it was a good decision of the provincial cabinet for approval of the establishment of Punjab Private Schools Regulatory Authority.

He said that austerity measures in the province for the current financial year and approval to upgrade various posts were also part of the decisions of the cabinet, adding that various amendments and approvals had been given on other important issues as well.

Hasaan Khawar said that the government was taking difficult decisions despite the challenges, adding that reducing petroleum prices by Rs 10 and electricity by Rs 5 even in difficult circumstances was a difficult but revolutionary decision of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He said that with these decisions, the government had proved that the PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan stand with the nation.

He said that Imran Khan had promised that the prices would remain the same till the budget 2022, adding that the PTI government would soon give more such good news to the nation. He mentioned the first priority of the government was to create convenience of the people, adding that in this regard the government was taking revolutionary steps.

Hasaan said the allies of the PTI government stand by the government, adding that consultations and difference of opinions were part of the democratic journey, but the government and allies were on the same page. He said that the previous government had pushed the country into the quagmire of foreign loans, adding that the government was taking steps to steer the nation out of it.