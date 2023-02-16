UrduPoint.com

Punjab Cabinet Approves Advocate General Appointment

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Punjab cabinet approves advocate general appointment

Caretaker Punjab government has decided to appoint Shan Gul to the post of Advocate General Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab government has decided to appoint Shan Gul to the post of Advocate General Punjab.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired the 5th provincial cabinet meeting in which formal approval to appoint Shan Gul to the post of Advocate General Punjab was granted, said a handout issued here.

More Stories From Pakistan

