Punjab cabinet approves advocate general appointment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab government has decided to appoint Shan Gul to the post of Advocate General Punjab.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired the 5th provincial cabinet meeting in which formal approval to appoint Shan Gul to the post of Advocate General Punjab was granted, said a handout issued here.