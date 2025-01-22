Punjab Cabinet Approves Amendment To Motor Vehicles Ordinance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Punjab Cabinet has approved an amendment to Section 24 of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance Act, 1965, a significant move aimed at streamlining vehicle registration processes across the province.
A spokesperson for the Excise and Taxation Department said that, under the existing law, vehicle owners were required to register their vehicles in their district of permanent residence. However, with the new amendment, residents of Punjab will now have the flexibility to register their vehicles in any district within the province.
Since 2020, registration numbers have been issued under a unified registration series across Punjab. The proposed amendment will also remove any restrictions on the movement of vehicles between provinces.
The amendment seeks to enhance the enforcement of motor vehicle laws and simplify the e-challan process. Additionally, vehicle owners will benefit from expanded online services, including vehicle transfers, e-registration cards and the online payment of token taxes.
The spokesperson added that the amendment will come into effect after approval by the Provincial Assembly.
Director General Excise & Taxation Punjab, Umar Sher Chatta emphasised that these reforms would modernise the vehicle registration and taxation systems, making them more efficient and user-friendly for the residents of Punjab.
