Punjab cabinet approves amendments to Local Govt Act 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ):A meeting of the Punjab cabinet, with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair, Tuesday accorded approval to amendments to the Punjab Local Government Act, 2019.

The CM was presiding over the 20th meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office. Under the amendments, taking part in local bodies' elections would be permitted through political party or electoral panel whereas religious minorities would have the right to vote for reserved as well as general seats.

The Returning Officers will announce the results and in case of any complaint, election tribunal will decide the matter under the Election Act.

The meeting gave approval to amendments in Punjab Village Panchayats and Neighbourhood Councils Act, 2019. Delimitation of local areas under Punjab Demarcation of Local Areas Rules, 2019 and establishment of succeeding local governments under Punjab Local Government Act, 2019 were given approval, as well. As many as 455 local governments will be constituted in the whole province.

The meeting approved revision of Punjab Municipal Services Programme where local governments would complete roads' repair and maintenance.

The cabinet gave approval to the heritage and urban regeneration programme for promotion of tourism in Lahore Fort and its buffer zone. The royal privacy (khalwat khana) and other areas of the Fort would be restored.

The hanging electricity wires would be removed along with restoration of historically important places around the Fort. A fort museum would also be established at the Lahore Fort with a soft loan of worth 25.8 million dollars which would be borrowed from the French Development Agency.

The meeting decided to declare Lahore and Nakchivan city of Azerbaijan as sister cities and signing of an MoU was also approved in that regard. This would help in promoting economic cooperation, exchange of delegations and launching of joint projects.

The meeting approved establishment of South Punjab Institute of Science and Technology in DG Khan along with the endorsement of decisions made in 19th provincial cabinet meeting and 16th meeting of cabinet standing committee on finance and development.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was the custodian of minorities' rights, adding that historic steps had been taken in Punjab to protect their rights and every decision was being made in consultation with the cabinet.

He asked ministers to fully take part in public service. He said that local bodies system would be helpful in empowerment of the people at the grassroots level as it has been designed in accordance with the needs of the time.

Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and others attended the meeting.