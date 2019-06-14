UrduPoint.com
Punjab Cabinet Approves Budget 2019-20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 09:05 PM

Punjab cabinet approves budget 2019-20

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over the provincial cabinet meeting at 90-Shahrah Quaid-e-Azam on Friday in which provincial budget 2019-20 was approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over the provincial cabinet meeting at 90-Shahrah Quaid-e-Azam on Friday in which provincial budget 2019-20 was approved.

The meeting unanimously approved budget proposals 2019-20 along with the approval of finance bill 2019. The meeting also approved supplementary budget 2018-19 and revised estimates for the financial year 2018-19. It was decided to impose a ban on transfer of funds of three south Punjab divisions to any other area and the decision was also made that the funds allocated for south Punjab would be exclusively utilized for the same purpose.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and provincial ministers voluntarily announced a ten per cent cut in their salaries and the chief minister commended the performance of Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretary finance and others, adding that the team had completed difficult phase of budget preparation with hardwork and that they were thankful to the whole team in this regard.

The budget made by the PTI government was meant for the welfare of the common man and their welfare had been given importance. Despite difficult circumstances, steps had been proposed to provide relief to the general public in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab budget depicted the PTI manifesto, he added.

The chief minister said the balanced development of all the areas had been given importance in the new budget along with the recommendation of necessary steps for the betterment of the social sector.

It was the first time that durable steps had been proposed to develop the human resource in the province, he said.

South Punjab and other backward areas were badly neglected in the past but the incumbent government had taken solid steps for development and prosperity of southern part and other remote areas, he said.

Usman Buzdar said that realistic targets had been identified in the new budget and priorities were selected keeping in view the basic necessities of the common man.

This budget was not jugglery of figures but a realistic document of balanced public development. The solid foundation of the durable development has been laid in the province, he added.

He said the opposition was busy in making hue and cry while the government would continue to accelerate the journey of public development forward with consistent efforts.

A close liaison would be maintained and meetings will be continued with the assembly members during the budget session, he added.

The secretary finance briefed the cabinet about the salient features of the provincial budget and annual development program. Cabinet members also presented their proposals and the chief minister signed the budget documents. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and concerned secretaries attended the meeting.

