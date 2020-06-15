Punjab cabinet approves budget proposals 2020-21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday chaired a provincial cabinet meeting, which unanimously approved the budget proposals for fiscal year 2020-21, besides finance bill 2020.

Supplementary budget 2019-20 and revised estimates for the financial year 2019-20 was also approved in the meeting.

There would be ban on using development funds of south Punjab for any other project or city.

Sardar Usman Buzdar lauded the performance of Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Finance Secretary and others, adding that the team had completed the task of budget preparation with hard work.

He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan steps had been proposed in the budget to provide relief to the common man.

CM said, "Under prevailing situation of coronavirus pandemic, the current budget is completely people friendly and balanced." He further said that realistic targets had been set in the budget, adding that priorities had been set keeping in view the needs of the people.

This budget is not jugglery of figures but a realistic document of balanced public development, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the meeting approved the decisions made in the Punjab cabinet 29th meeting, decisions made in 32nd , 33rd and 34th meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development.

Meeting also approved the decisions made in 23rd, 24th and 25th meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislative business.

Finance Secretary briefed the cabinet about the important features of provincial budget and annual development programme.