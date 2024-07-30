Open Menu

Punjab Cabinet Approves E-transfer Policy For Teachers

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 11:07 PM

Punjab Cabinet approves e-transfer policy for teachers

The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday approved e-transfer policy for teachers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday approved e-transfer policy for teachers.

Education Minister Punjab Rana Sikandar Hayat said it was good news for teachers

of Punjab that the e-transfer policy had been approved.

The minister said that with the approval of the e-transfer policy, the major problem, especially

of women teachers, would be eased. He said hardship, general transfer and other important

aspects were taken into consideration in the policy, while wedlock, widow, divorcee, special,

and other important cases were also being addressed.

Rana Sikandar Hayat said that the implementation of the new e-transfer policy would ensure

fair and transparent exchanges. He said that every possible effort had been made to create

a uniform and merit-based comprehensive policy in the e-transfer policy.

The minister thanked the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the cabinet members for approving the first e-transfer policy in the history of Punjab.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Women Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

11 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

11 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

11 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

11 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

11 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

11 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

11 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan