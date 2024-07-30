Punjab Cabinet Approves E-transfer Policy For Teachers
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 11:07 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday approved e-transfer policy for teachers.
Education Minister Punjab Rana Sikandar Hayat said it was good news for teachers
of Punjab that the e-transfer policy had been approved.
The minister said that with the approval of the e-transfer policy, the major problem, especially
of women teachers, would be eased. He said hardship, general transfer and other important
aspects were taken into consideration in the policy, while wedlock, widow, divorcee, special,
and other important cases were also being addressed.
Rana Sikandar Hayat said that the implementation of the new e-transfer policy would ensure
fair and transparent exchanges. He said that every possible effort had been made to create
a uniform and merit-based comprehensive policy in the e-transfer policy.
The minister thanked the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the cabinet members for approving the first e-transfer policy in the history of Punjab.
