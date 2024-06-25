Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

(@Abdulla99267510)

The provincial cabinet also decides that the doctors will receive a night duty allowance ranging from Rs7000 to Rs8000, along with a daily petrol allowance of Rs1000 for postings in remote locations.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2024) The Punjab Cabinet approved the Punjab Sikh Anand Karaj Marriage Registrar Rules 2024 and Punjab Sikh Anand Karaj Marriage Rules 2024, making Punjab the first region globally to implement the Sikh Marriage Act. Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted this milestone, noting that even in India, Sikh marriages are registered under the Hindu Act.

The decisions were made during the 10th meeting of the provincial cabinet, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, which discussed a 56-point agenda over four hours. Arora mentioned that the Hindu Marriage Act would also be submitted for Cabinet approval soon.

The Cabinet decided to transfer the management of TB Hospital Sargodha, Jubilee Female Hospital Bahawalpur, Mazang Hospital Lahore, and Data Darbar Eye Hospital to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' and 'Chief Minister Punjab Kisan Card' programs, with the former set to launch on August 14. Steps taken by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the welfare of farmers were also acknowledged.

Amendments to the Registration Act, 1908 were approved to facilitate property transfer and other revenue services for overseas Pakistanis in eight countries. The Cabinet also agreed to transition rickshaws to eco-friendly alternatives and mandated fitness certificates for motorcycles to combat smog, while simplifying the certificate acquisition process.

The procedure for providing electric bikes to orphan students was also approved, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directing to expedite the process.

The Cabinet resolved to cease extending government house allotments to employees post-retirement and approved transparent procedures for appointing educational administrators, emphasizing merit and psychological testing as part of the selection process.

Librarians with a Master's degree will be upgraded to BS-17, and an MoU with Pakistan Railways was approved for constructing railway crossings in the Jalalpur Irrigation Project.

Measures to handle above-average monsoon rainfall were reviewed, and the import of exotic embryos to boost meat and milk production was sanctioned.

The Punjab Animal Health (Identification and Traceability) Regulations 2024 and new disciplines for the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Lahore were also approved. Sadiqgarh Mahal in Bahawalpur was declared a "Protected Ancient Building."

Amendments to Punjab Procurement Rules for e-Procurement were sanctioned, allowing further price negotiations with the lowest bidder. The Punjab Drugs Rules, 2007 were amended to restore the government's power to inspect pharmacies before issuing licenses.

Representation of various boards on the board of Directors of PIEDMC and FIEDMC was approved, alongside the auditing of FIEDMC, PIEDMC, and TEVTA by the Urban Unit. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the reconstitution of FIEDMC and PIEDMC boards based on merit.

Plans for a Plug and Play Garment City in Punjab were approved, including its inclusion in the annual development program. Amendments to the Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 were also approved to regulate mobile app taxi services and private vehicles for passenger safety.

The Cabinet extended the contract period for the Bahawalpur to Lodhran speedo buses and the service contract of the Chief Executive Officer of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

The Saaf Pani Authority Act 2024 was approved to centralize water filtration plant management, alongside the Public school Reorganization Program (PSRP) to modernize public schools. A Nutrition Program for children in Rajanpur, Layyah, and Bhakkar was announced as a pilot project.

The Cabinet adopted the Pakistan National Curriculum 2023 (Phase-III) for Class IX to XII and revised the Curriculum of Religious education for Class I to XII. The constitution of District Sugarcane (Development) Cess Committees 2022-23 and adjustment payments for imported wheat to PASSCO were also approved.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized prioritizing public interests over politics, calling for student internship programs across departments.

Nominations for 39 Police officers for the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medals and President Police Medals were also approved.

Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, the Chief Secretary, IG, relevant secretaries, and other officers attended the meeting.