Punjab Cabinet Approves Rs 5,446 Billion Budget 2024-25
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab cabinet in its 9th meeting on Thursday approved Rs 5,446 billion
budget 2024-25, a day after the Federal budget was presented.
The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.
There is no new tax in the budget and no increase in the rate of existing taxes
while 53 per cent increase in revenue from the fiscal sources without raising
taxes.
An hefty amount of Rs 842 billion has been approved as development
expenditure while the annual development plan will include 77 new mega projects.
The cabinet also approved an increase in the salaries of government employees
up to 25 per cent in line with the federal government announcements. The pension
of retired employees also saw an increase by 15 per cent. And the minimum wages
had been set to Rs 37,000 with the increase of Rs 5,000.
