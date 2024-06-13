Punjab cabinet approves Rs. 5,446bln tax-free budget for FY 2024-25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that neither new taxes have been imposed nor rate of existing taxes increased in the current budget.

Chairing the 9th meeting of the provincial cabinet, in which largest-ever Rs. 5,446 billion tax-free surplus budget for financial year 2024-25 was approved, she said: "We want to increase financial resources of the province without burdening people.” She pointed out that they have managed a 53 per cent revenue increase through resource mobilisation in the province.

The CM said the entire Punjab will be made a 'safe city', all cities will be covered with cameras, adding that the money saved from buying wheat will be spent on farmers. She highlighted that cattle-heads would be especially provided to farmers of south Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz said that rural health has never been given attention. For the first time, all health centres across Punjab are being revamped. She added that people are happy with the initiatives like field hospitals, clinic-on-wheels, free home delivery of medicines and free provision of medicines in hospitals.

Funding will be given to people owning up to 5 marlas of land to build houses under ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programme, she said and adding that "PML-N President Nawaz Sharif is very happy to see our hard work".

"My cabinet and entire team are working day in and day out to fulfill our promises,” she said and added that deputy commissioners (DCs) will be appointed only on the basis of their performance, which is continuously being monitored. She remarked that a single department will be established to ensure water supply and sanitation in the province.

The provincial cabinet approved biggest-ever development package of Rs. 842 billion, besides a surplus budget of Rs. 630 billion. The Annual Development Plan (ADP) will include 77 new mega schemes as CM special initiatives. The cabinet set a revenue target of Rs. 960 billion for the current fiscal year against the previous year target of Rs. 625 billion.

The cabinet was briefed that Rs.

960 billion revenue target would be achieved by the province through mobilisation of its own fiscal resources. The cabinet gave approval to increasing minimum wages from Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 37,000, besides approving 20-25 per cent increase in salaries and 15 per cent hike in pension of the government employees.

The cabinet approved first-ever record increase of one billion rupees in the Minority Development Fund, and gave a good-ahead to retire wheat debt of Rs. 375 billion to save more than Rs. 54 billion in interest.

The cabinet approved Rs. 6 billion for laptop scheme, Rs. 5 billion for PKLI Endowment Fund and Rs. 130 billion for social protection. The cabinet was briefed that during the previous financial year, Punjab achieved a record increase of Rs. 110 billion in tax revenue, which is 36 per cent more than the FBR target.

The cabinet approved Rs. 268 billion in supplementary grants for FY 2023-24 budget, besides the approval of Supplementary Budget Statement of FY 2023-24. It also approved Rs. 26 billion for agricultural implements, Rs. 10 billion for Kisan Card, Rs. 30 billion for CM Green Tractor Program, Rs. 80 billion for CM District SDGs Programme, Rs. 35 billion for Lahore Development Plan, Rs. 5 billion for development of Murree, Rs. 2 billion for livestock card, Rs. 2 billion for Himat and Nighaban card, and Rs. 26 billion for restructuring of the school education in Punjab.

Members of the provincial cabinet paid tribute to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for bringing down record inflation in just three months.

The CM appreciated the services of Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Finance Mujahid Sherdal, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, PSOs Ali Ijaz and Nounan Siddique, Secretary Shoaib Mirza, Media Team and others.

Provincial ministers, special assistants, chief secretary, IGP Punjab, secretaries and other relevant officers attended the meeting.